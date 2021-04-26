Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,408 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,587. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

