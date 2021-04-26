Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,151.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 174.5% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.70. 12,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,970. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

