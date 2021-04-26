Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial makes up 4.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Tompkins Financial worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

TMP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

