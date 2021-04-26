Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number accounts for about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $112.35. 6,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

