Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Up to $48.79

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $50.97. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

