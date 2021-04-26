Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

