Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 74.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 17,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.