Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.94. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

