WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Up to $87.70

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.70, but opened at $91.23. WESCO International shares last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 1,185 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the period.
About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
