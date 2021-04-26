WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Gap Up to $87.70

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.70, but opened at $91.23. WESCO International shares last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 1,185 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.