Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $30.99. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNLX. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -190.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

