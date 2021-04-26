BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $173.00

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.00, but opened at $165.05. BioNTech shares last traded at $162.11, with a volume of 17,645 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of -1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioNTech by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $7,717,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $346,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

