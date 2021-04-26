ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $6.43

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.22. ICL Group shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.