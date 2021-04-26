Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 160,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 116.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 291,854 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,992. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.