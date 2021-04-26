Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 9,303 shares.The stock last traded at $280.01 and had previously closed at $279.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

