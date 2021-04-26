Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 9,303 shares.The stock last traded at $280.01 and had previously closed at $279.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
