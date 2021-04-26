PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.83. 7,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
