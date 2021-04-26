PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.83. 7,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

