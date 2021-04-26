Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,538 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last 90 days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

