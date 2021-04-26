Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 80,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,128,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

