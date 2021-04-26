Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$2.82

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

