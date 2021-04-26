Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $34.32

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. 17,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,403. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

