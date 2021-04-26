Patten Group Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 195,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,604. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

