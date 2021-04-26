Akash Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $316.15 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $316.15 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00010698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.01008508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00697615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,552.70 or 0.99930648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 133,050,373 coins and its circulating supply is 55,131,649 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.