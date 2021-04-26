Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $148.37. 33,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,071. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.