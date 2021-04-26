Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,049 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. 41,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

