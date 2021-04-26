iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5,507.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 7.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 267.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $103.63. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

