Wownero Price Up 382.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Wownero has a market cap of $53.64 million and $3.12 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 382.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

