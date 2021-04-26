Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

