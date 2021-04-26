Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 313.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 19.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 48.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,919,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

MEDP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.67. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $191.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

