Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $838,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. 5,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,935. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

