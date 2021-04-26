Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,085 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN remained flat at $$12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,214. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

