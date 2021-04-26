Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $576,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Dropbox by 10.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 141.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,840. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

