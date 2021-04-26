Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

