Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 489,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,109,168. The company has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

