Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.66. 72,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

