Tfo Tdc LLC Has $9.30 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

