RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,273. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $395.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

