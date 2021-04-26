Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of M/I Homes worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

