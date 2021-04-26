New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,300 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $62,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $342.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $352.12. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

