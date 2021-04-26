SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,171 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $137.44. 305,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,643. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

