Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $991,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

