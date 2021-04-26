Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $84.67 Average PT from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRI traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

