Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

