The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 228.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,682 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $54,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.26. 72,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

