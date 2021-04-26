LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,203. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

