Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. 13,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

