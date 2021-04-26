3,193 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.47. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

