Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. 17,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

