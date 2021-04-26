The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $23.49. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

