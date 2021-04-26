Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.97

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.