Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.45

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 5402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

