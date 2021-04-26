Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $11.27. Ocugen shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 611,143 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

